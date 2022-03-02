News

2023: Youth coalition declares support for Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

 

A conglomeration of youth bodies in the country under the auspices of “Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria” (ELFON) has declared the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Making the declaration, the group detailed the former governor’s ability to foster unity and fight insecurity in the country which according to them was displayed during his time as Abia governor.

ELFON National President, Amb. Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel said this in Abuja, when he led other members of the group to the Senate wing of the National Assembly on a courtesy visit on the Senate Chief Whip.

The group said that its decision to adopt Kalu as their preferred presidential candidate was based on their unbiased assessment of his leadership profile, particularly his detribalised posture and shared generosity.

Notable members of the group include: ex-international, Mr Celestine Emmanuel Babayaro; Speaker Niger Delta Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ufon Daniel; former Edo State commissioner, Hon. Damain Lawani; Commissioner of Lands and Survey Kano State, Hon. Sadiq Sada and Speaker Nigerian Students’ Parliament, Hon. Aliyu Mubarak among others.

Amb. Godstime also disclosed that the group had resolved to use its campaign and foot soldiers to ensure the mobilisation of 45 million Nigerians of goodwill to support the election of Orji Kalu as the next President.

“Our decision to pay you this visit for familiarization and partnership is based on an unbiased assessment of your leadership profile, particularly your detribalised posture and shared generosity. We have on record the critical roles you played in ensuring Nigeria’s corporate existence by defending Nigerians from external aggression and maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity right from your days as the Governor of Abia State.

“Your diligent services and selfless dispositions in the discharge of your duties in secret and in the open have immensely contributed in holding the country together as a united and indivisible country against the wish of sponsors of Amber of Disunity.

“Not too many Nigerians have the capacity of leading Nigeria to our collective dream and aspiring nation but we are blessed to have a few of your calibre who have shown interest with imposing will and driving force to better Nigeria.

“We have decided to take any Nigerian Leader that takes us seriously as we hope for the better. You are a leader that demystifies service to the people with genuine fear of God, an epitome of development worthy of emulation.”

Making its case for the South-East to produce the next President in 2023, Godstime said that the group recognised that a better and prosperous Nigeria would be more guaranteed in an atmosphere of justice, equity and fair play.

He acknowledged that a divided and turbulent Nigeria replete with brazen injustice, inequities and unfair decisions would be pungent to desired growth and development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate probes rights abuses by security agencies

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Piqued by rising cases of rights abuses in the country, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to investigate human rights abuses by security agencies. The Senate, yesterday, also mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to investigate allegations of extra-judicial killings in […]
News

US election: Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Donald Trump gets another four years in the White House. Suits in both states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are […]
News

LCCI seeks compensation for victims, business support

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following report that the country’s economy would have lost about N700 billion to #EndSARS protests, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described the unprecedented level of destruction and vandalism as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s recent history. LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, who declared this in a statement made available […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica