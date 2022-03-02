2023: Youth coalition declares support for Orji Kalu

Chukwu David, Abuja

A conglomeration of youth bodies in the country under the auspices of “Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria” (ELFON) has declared the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Making the declaration, the group detailed the former governor’s ability to foster unity and fight insecurity in the country which according to them was displayed during his time as Abia governor.

ELFON National President, Amb. Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel said this in Abuja, when he led other members of the group to the Senate wing of the National Assembly on a courtesy visit on the Senate Chief Whip.

The group said that its decision to adopt Kalu as their preferred presidential candidate was based on their unbiased assessment of his leadership profile, particularly his detribalised posture and shared generosity.

Notable members of the group include: ex-international, Mr Celestine Emmanuel Babayaro; Speaker Niger Delta Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ufon Daniel; former Edo State commissioner, Hon. Damain Lawani; Commissioner of Lands and Survey Kano State, Hon. Sadiq Sada and Speaker Nigerian Students’ Parliament, Hon. Aliyu Mubarak among others.

Amb. Godstime also disclosed that the group had resolved to use its campaign and foot soldiers to ensure the mobilisation of 45 million Nigerians of goodwill to support the election of Orji Kalu as the next President.

“Our decision to pay you this visit for familiarization and partnership is based on an unbiased assessment of your leadership profile, particularly your detribalised posture and shared generosity. We have on record the critical roles you played in ensuring Nigeria’s corporate existence by defending Nigerians from external aggression and maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity right from your days as the Governor of Abia State.

“Your diligent services and selfless dispositions in the discharge of your duties in secret and in the open have immensely contributed in holding the country together as a united and indivisible country against the wish of sponsors of Amber of Disunity.

“Not too many Nigerians have the capacity of leading Nigeria to our collective dream and aspiring nation but we are blessed to have a few of your calibre who have shown interest with imposing will and driving force to better Nigeria.

“We have decided to take any Nigerian Leader that takes us seriously as we hope for the better. You are a leader that demystifies service to the people with genuine fear of God, an epitome of development worthy of emulation.”

Making its case for the South-East to produce the next President in 2023, Godstime said that the group recognised that a better and prosperous Nigeria would be more guaranteed in an atmosphere of justice, equity and fair play.

He acknowledged that a divided and turbulent Nigeria replete with brazen injustice, inequities and unfair decisions would be pungent to desired growth and development.

