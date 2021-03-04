News

2023: Youth coalition hails Adebanjo, others for supporting Igbo presidency

Our Reporter

Some South East youths have commended elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, over his consistent support for the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, saying the act was a show of selflessness and patriotism.
They enjoined prominent individuals across the divide to emulate the nonagenarian, for justice, peace, order and good governance to reign in the country.
The young Nigerians also appreciated the support of all other men and women of good conscience, who have not failed to recognise the urgent need for an Igbo presidency, as part of measures to cure the manifest injustice against the South East zone.
The youths, who operate under the umbrella of Coalition of Igbo Youths Vanguard Worldwide, appealed to other regions, to consider the fact that supporting the 2023 quest for Igbo Presidency, will be in the interest of justice, which requires equity  for national healing.
It was their contention that, as a developing nation, Nigeria could not afford to treat any section of the country as “second class”, regretting that the South East zone, being an integral part of the “giant of Africa”, has suffered injustice for too long, with genuine agitations remaining unfulfilled.
In a statement, Thursday, the Igbo youths called on prominent Ndigbo, including politicians, businessmen and women, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, to close ranks, appealing  against any act of sabotage against the project.
In the face of this, the youth group has declared unflinching support for a united, indivisible and indissoluble nation, vowing to mobilise against anybody or group threatening to upset the apple cart, in any way whatsoever.
The worldwide youth body also slammed the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for allegedly foisting baggage on the South East.
The statement reads in part: “In times of difficulty, where many leaders fail to live up to the billing, we send our appreciation to a pan-Nigerian and chieftain of Yoruba socio-political and cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, for his consistent support for the presidency to shift to the South East come 2023.
“We note, with the greatest respect, the fact that, apart from making a case for the Igbo to have a feel of the presidency, Pa Adebanjo has never shied away from speaking truth to power, a disposition that has earned him a special place in history.
“We also commend other well-meaning Nigerians across board, who have continued to add their voices of reason to that of our elder statesman, to bequeath a nation founded of equity and justice to the next generation.
“No doubt, the time for Igbo presidency is now, and to achieve this, all hands must be on deck, especially among Ndigbo – home and in the diaspora.
“There shall be no room for sabotage of any kind, bearing in mind the stereotypes that have defined us among people from other parts of the country.”

