2023: Youth group endorses Bello Dauda for President

Ahead of the 2023 general election, different youth groups of over 300 representatives under the auspices of The Nigeria Patriotic Youth Movement (TNPYM) have announced their endorsement of Dr. Ibrahim Dauda’s ambition for the presidency of Nigeria.

Dauda is one of the presidential aspirants for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Other aspirants for the APC presidential ticket are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; a businessman, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim; a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Minister of State for Educa tion, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba.

Also the governor Ekiti State is said to have joined the race for the APC presidential ticket, having informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest. Addressing a world press conference in Abuja, National Convener of the group, Mujaheed Shuaibu, said they have over 15 million members both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora with the same goal of forcing a paradigm shift in the governance of Nigeria.

The convener regretted that the country has been so divided in such a way that there is no national discussion without ethnic and religious colouration. “Throughout our chequered political history, Nigeria has not been this divided. Today, there is no issue of national importance without ethnic and religious coloration dimension.

The very fabric of our nation has been stretched beyond imaging. “Trillions of naira has been spent on the budget for security and the nation is not getting any better. The value of our currency has greatly reduced. Our economy is almost in a comatose state.”

“The purpose of our gathering today is not to sermonise the trouble with Nigeria, but rather, an attempt at curbing these challenges. “Nigeria cannot stay together just by mere recitation of the National Anthem; Nigeria will only stay together if justice, equity and fairness is accorded to everyone and every region.”

Further in his speech, he said: “Nigerian youths have been side-lined in the governance of the country since the return of the country to constitutional democracy with mere hand-outs being given to them.

“The evidence of this exclusion of youthful intelligence and vigour from the political process and governance stirs us at the face every day,” he said

