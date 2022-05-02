2023: Youths and ‘tickets for highest bidders’

FELIX NWANERI reports on the high cost of expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the clamour for the opening up of the political space for more youths to participate in politics and governance

There is no doubt that the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill by the National Assembly and its signing into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2018, gave most Nigerian youths the opportunity to vie for elective positions during the 2019 general election.

The bill caused an amendment to sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to reduce the eligibility age of for elective offices across board.

Consequently, the eligibility age for the Office of President was lowered from 40 years to 35 years, while that for governorship and senatorial positions was reduced to 30 years as against 35 years.

The law also provides for persons to contest for the House of Representative and state House Assembly elections at the age of 25. Prior to the amendment, the youngest age a person needed to run for elective office in Nigeria was 30 years for the House of Representatives or the state Assembly.

Advocates of the rights of young people running for elective offices had predicated their campaign then on the belief that young people deserve the same rights to run for offices and that age discrimination is a hindrance to youths’ participation in the electoral process.

It was further advanced that today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known as half of global population is under 30, yet 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote. The teeming population of young people, notwithstanding, they make up less than two per cent of the world’s members of parliament.

About 30 per cent of the world’s lower houses of parliament have no MPs under 30, while more than 80 per cent of the world’s upper houses of parliament have no MPs under 30. Out of Nigeria’s close to 90 million registered voters, more than 60 per cent (18-40 years).

This means that Nigerian youths have the voting strength to change the direction of Nigeria. Besides the arguments for youths’ involvement in governance, growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, the reason why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40, spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s problems.

To these youths, less emphasis should be put on age and experience. Interestingly, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable in most countries of the world, contributed to the renewed interest in and enthusiasm for politics among Nigerian youths as witnessed during the 2019 general election.

Added to these factors were calls by personalities like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an ex-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba, ahead of the 2019 polls for the opening of the political space for youths’ participation. Apparently heeding to Obasanjo’s call, a number of youths declared interest in the 2019 presidency.

Among those who showed interest in the country’s number one position include Ahmed Buhari (39), Chris Emejuru (35), Adamu Garba (35), Fela Durotoye (46) and Eniola Ojajuni (39).

While none of them was able to make it to the villa as President Muhammadu Buhari (then 76) was re-elected, other young persons who opted for positions in the state Houses of Assembly, realised their ambitions. Interestingly, a handful later emerged as speakers of some of the state legislative houses.

Perhaps, it was against the backdrop of the appreciable electoral success recorded by Nigerian youths during the 2019 elections that call for more young people to get involved in politics and governance resonated again ahead of the 2023 general election.

Interestingly, President Buhari, who would be serving out the constitutionally allowed terms by May 29, 2023, is among those encouraging young people to get involved in the race for his successor.

The President had during a virtual meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) youths held at the State House, Abuja, in February 2021, urged Nigerian youths to participate in politics, assuring them of more party and government policies to accommodate their interests. Buhari further told the youths to closely monitor the processes that lead to the emergence of leaders in the political party, and also to pick more interest in taking up leadership roles.

“Tell your colleagues to go back to their constituencies and join in party registration, attend party meetings, pay your dues, make contributions and bring your youthful energy and zeal to bear on the development of the party right from the unit and ward level up to the national level.

If you want to see something different you have to be willing to do something different,’’ he stressed. No doubt, the youth seem to be on the receiving end for their indifference to politics, that but it is incontrovertible several factors inhibit their participation in the political process.

The most significant is funding given the huge cost associated with electioneering in Nigeria. Against this backdrop, the question is: How feasible is young peoples’ participation in the electoral process, when tickets of the leading political parties are for the highest bidders?

In what many have described as “tickets for sale,” the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in announcing the fees for its expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general, pegged that for the presidency at N100 million. N30 million is for the expression of interest form, while N70 million is for the nomination form.

The party also fixed N50 million for governorship aspirants, N20 million and N10 million for senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants respectively, and N2 million for state House of Assembly aspirants. For the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the cost of the presidential nomination form is N40 million – Expression of Interest form (N5 million) and Nomination Form (N35 million).

The governorship nomination form is N20 million, Senate (N3.5 million) House of Representatives (N2.5 million) and House of Assembly (N600,000). However, for both parties, youthful aspirants will enjoy a 50 per cent reduction of the payment for various elective positions.

The concession for the youth, notwithstanding, most Nigerians, have continued to condemn the fees regime, describing them as exorbitant and exclusionary. Besides the outrageous fees for nomination forms the recent increase on the campaign spending benchmark in the revised version of the Electoral Act is another hurdle youthful aspirants must scale in the bid for elective positions in 2023.

The new campaign spending limit increased presidential campaign funding from the current N1 billion to N5 billion, while that for governorship candidates rose from N200 million to N1 billion.

For senatorial candidates, it was raised to N100 million from N40 million; candidates to the House of Representative (N70 million from N30 million), while for state Assembly candidate (N30 million from N10 million).

Some analysts, who commented on the cost of nomination forms of the two main parties, said most youths cannot afford to gamble with such huge amounts for party tickets even when they are not sure of scaling the hurdle of primary elections.

A lawyer and human rights advocate, Femi Falana (SAN), who spoke on the issue, said it is “immoral” for the cost of presidential nomination form to be N100 million when the country’s minimum wage is N30,000.

His words: “Those outrageous nomination fees are immoral, insensitive and illegal. Section 14 of the constitution provides for participatory democracy. Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights provides that every person shall be entitled to participate directly or indirectly in the politics of his or her country.

“The immorality of it is that we have over 90 million Nigerians that have been classified poor. In a country where the minimum wage is about N30,000 and it is not paid by some states, you can’t say you are collecting N100 million or N40 million to purchase a form.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...