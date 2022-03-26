2023: Youths group purchases forms for Bagos’s re-election

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, youths from Jos South/ Jos East have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms and presented them to the Member Representing Jos South/East Federal Constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos for his re-election.

Presentation of the nomination forms was held on Saturday at Vwang Community Hall constructed by the lawmaker and had a large turnout of youths across the Federal constituency, including PDP stakeholders and leaders of various PDP groups from both Jos South and Jos East local government areas of Plateau State.

Chairman of PDP Stakeholders of Vwang Da Dauda Vwang Dung, who presented the expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of the youths and stakeholders of both Jos South and Jos East, said the lawmaker has performed credibly well and deserve re-election.

“We as stakeholders of the PDP in Jos South and Jos East today present to you this expression of interest and nomination forms purchased for you by the various youth groups in the PDP from the Federal Constituency who contributed money and have picked form for you to go back for second term in the House of Representatives for because of your giant strides and good representation,” he said.

Da Vwang Dung noted that in the past three years that the lawmaker has been in office, both Jos South and Jos East have witnessed tremendous development in areas of infrastructure, economic empowerment, education and great performances in virtually other sectors.

