2023: Youths hold aces to determine outcome – INEC

The National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, has said that the youth would determine the outcome of the general elections.

This is even as the electoral umpire between June and July last year registered over 9 million youths as eligible voters for the 2023 general election across the country.

Similarly, the Commission is to deploy 8,809 more Bimodal Voters Accreditation System BIVAS for contingency before the exercises.

Okoye, who made this known in Awka yesterday, said out of a total of 9,518,756 valid newly registered voters between June 28, 2021 and July 31, 2022, those aged between 18 and 34 years old were 7,286,871, representing 76.56 per cent.

Disclosing further that the total of registered voters for the 2023 general election is 93.5 million, Okoye said that of the 84 million registered voters recorded for the 2019 general election, the youth population which included male and female was 51 per cent.

The INEC Information and Voter Education boss, who spoke yesterday in Awka, Anambra State, at the Commission’s engagement with identified youth groups on the roles of youth ahead of the 2023 general election, made it clear that from the electoral umpire’s records, the youth would hold the aces to determine the outcome of the 2023 general election.

He, however, urged the youth to ensure that they cast their votes on the election day, emphasizing that it was only when they cast their votes that they can determine who emerged as the eventual winner and leader.

He disclosed further that the Commission had already taken delivery of the full number of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System, BVAS, for the conduct of the election in the 176,846 polling units across the federation, adding that additional BVAS for contingencies would be deployed to the 8,809 Registration Areas across the country.

He said the BVAS were designed to function offline, and that only accredited voters would be allowed to cast votes on the day of the polls.

Okoye made it clear that only registered voters who present  their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, at the polling unit would be accredited to vote, and dismissed the rumour that any registered voter would be eligible to vote even if the person does not present his or her PVC at the polling unit on the Election Day.

Okoye disclosed further that over 1.4million ad-hoc election staff had been engaged by the Commission for the conduct of the 2023 general election, and, had secured insurance policy for them against hazards of the election, especially possible attack, but, warned that punishment for any act of electoral offence against electoral officers have been made stiffer in the current 2022 Electoral Act (as amended) than the provisions in the previous 2010 Electoral Act (as amended).

 

