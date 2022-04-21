2023: You’ve no business fielding candidates, PDP tells APC

News Top Stories

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no business fielding candidates in next year’s presidential election because it has destroyed the country. PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke when he received the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, one of the presidential aspirants on the party’s platform, said Nigeria has been faced with myriads of problems since APC took over power in 2015. Ayu also said that APC is fragmented and would disappear from the Nigerian political landscape. “They can’t even hold a convention.

They have a forced consensus where people are forced to sign. We are waiting for them to have a presidential convention. “We challenge them to have a presidential convention openly as we are going to have, so that Nigerians will see the difference between a political party that is ready to rescue Nigeria, and a disorganised political party that has destroyed Nigeria,” he added.

Ayu expressed confidence that PDP would win the 2023 presidential election and, at least, 25 state governorships. The national chairman stated that with the mood in the party, “the unity we have in the party, the way we are working together, the hard work we are putting in the wards, the local governments and the states will definitely yield results that on May 29 next year, one of you will be sitting in the villa and we shall be there to celebrate with you.”

He told Governor Emmanuel that members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) have no preferred candidate, and assured of credible and transparent convention. Our job as National Working Committee is to prepare a level playing ground for you to come and play your game. “I want to assure that we are committed to the mosttransparent and fair primaries in the history of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Luckily for us, we have the history since 1999, of running very transparent conventions. I want to assure you, this NWC is determined to repeat that, so that at the end of the day, whoever emerges as candidate will gain the support of other aspirants and members of the party, because no single person can win the presidency alone. “You need the support of everybody, and we want to assure you that if the delegates of the party decide that it is Emmanuel Udom, every member of the party will rally round you. “And if the delegates say that it is somebody else, we will also invite you to join hands with us to deliver the candidate, because victory for the PDP is the most important thing.

 

Our Reporters

