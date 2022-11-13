2023: YPP guber candidate decries infrastructural deficits in Kwara

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, has decried the utter neglect of rural communities in the state by successive administrations, vowing to prioritise and fast track grassroots development by tackling the infrastructural gaps, if he is given the mandate in 2023.

Gobir, who disclosed this while addressing party supporters and people of Alapa community in Asa Local Government Area of the state in continuation of his statewide campaign ahead of the 2023 general election, lamented that: “Previous administrations in the state have neglected rural communities and denied them needed basic amenities such as good road networks, electricity, healthcare and schools with conducive environment.”

Highlight of the event was the reported defection of 250 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alapa Community to the YPP as Gobir donated the sum of N2 million towards the construction of Alapa Community Central Mosque.

The YPP governorship candidate, who was reportedly received by excited party members and supporters in Afon, interacted with stakeholders from Ogbondoroko, Laduba, Ogele and Budo Egba Wards, urged the electorate to correct the mistakes of the past by voting for credible personalities in 2023 in order to move the state and Nigeria forward.

Gobir, who is the Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate and a philanthropist, urged the electorate not to trade their votes during the 2023 elections. He added, “Selling and buying of votes would deter our development as a nation and state. We need to resist the temptation of vote buying during elections in order to secure the future of our children. We need to vote for a credible personality with clear vision to lead Kwara State and I believe I’m the right man for the job.

