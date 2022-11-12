2023: YPP guber candidate decries infrastructural gaps in Kwara

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, has decried the utter neglect of rural communities in the state by successive administrations, vowing to prioritise and fast track grassroots development by tackling headlong the infrastructural gaps, if he is given the mandate in 2023.

Gobir, who disclosed this while addressing party supporters and people of Alapa community in Asa Local Government Area of the state in continuation of his statewide campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections, lamented that: “Previous administrations in the state have neglected rural communities and denied them needed basic amenities such as good road networks, electricity, healthcare and schools with conducive environment.”

Highlight of the event was the reported defection of 250 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alapa Community to the YPP as Gobir donated N2 million towards the construction of the Alapa Community Central Mosque.

Earlier, the Daudu of Afon, Mallam Hanafi Olayinka, had prayed for the success of Gobir in 2023, while the Magaji of Aboto commended the governorship candidate for uplifting the lives of Kwarans, urging him to help their children through empowerment programmes towards reducing unemployment and poverty among the youth in the local government area.

