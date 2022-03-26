Metro & Crime

2023: YPP poised to take Kwara, nation by storm – National Secretary

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 …lauds Judiciary over Ebonyi, C’Rivers’ judgment on defection

 

Young Progressives Party (YPP) has reiterated its optimism for an impressive outing in next year’s general elections, after concluding its state Congress in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Saturday.

The party also commended the Judiciary over judgments sacking defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi and Cross Rivers states, which has also affected Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Speaking to newsmen at the GRA, Ilorin, YPP State Secretariat, Hon. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, National Secretary of the party, opined that with the setting up of party structure done in Kwara State, the party is now fully poised to take the state and the nation by storm, basing his optimism on the success recorded during the membership drive of the party in the state.

He said: “We currently have over 60, 000 members in Kwara State and we have a target of hitting 300, 000.

“We are also looking towards contesting all elective offices in Kwara State, which are the 24 state assembly seats, six reps and three Senatorial positions and then the governorship. That is the task we have ahead of us and it will be accomplished.”

On the courts’ decisions in Ebonyi and Cross Rivers states, Hon. Bamaiyi, said: “Our reactions to the court verdicts on defection is that we are excited. The court judgments are how party matters should be.

“It will regulate politicians without ideology who are just jumping from one party to the other. Before you join any political party, be sure you understand and buy into their ideology.”

Also speaking at the event, outgoing chairman of the party, Charles Afolayan, expressed satisfaction at work done on the party, saying the party offers ready alternatives to parties in power in the country which had failed the people.

Meanwhile, the party also recorded scores of new members who defected from the PDP, and were formally received by the national officers of YPP, including Alhaja Ramat Oba-Jara, a former staunch supporter of Dr. Bukola Saraki  and another former chieftain of the PDP, Hon. Agboola Abdulhameed, with their teeming supporters.

 

