News

2023: YPP Rep candidate pledges quality representation to constituents

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) House of Representatives candidate for Awka North and Awka South Federal Constituency, Kingsley Uyammadu, has promised that his constituents would experience a turnaround in policymaking if elected into National Assembly.

Speaking at an interactive session with the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Uyammadu said political instability and inconsistency in policy-making, among others were denying the country opportunity to attract foreign and local investors. Uyammadu also pledged to attract vocational institutions across the two council areas he was aspiring to represent, as well as establish a Trade Zone at Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA, with a view to breeding crops of jobs creators and employers of labour from his Constituency.

He said: “I am the only man contesting for the election from Awka North. Awka South has four candidates from four different political parties. Again, my constituents are lagging behind in the area of infrastructure and otherwise. “I am the only Candidate with the key to redeeming us. After my inauguration, I going to see the presidency, and consult with other National Assembly members to make our policies reliable for investors to come in.

“I will move for the Federal Government to establish a free trade zone at Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA. Awka is one town with arable land. “Awka North is supposed to become the Food Basket of the Nation. I will make it happen once Government establishes a free trade zone. “I will also set up vocational institutions across the two local government areas so that we will easily build people’s capacities to become employers of labour. “As a legislator, my main focus will be to create the enabling environment needed to boost sales and production in Awka North and Awka South.“I will make renewable energy a priority so the funds hitherto wasted on the alternative power supply can be reinvested in growing businesses.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Flood Disaster: Bayelsa monarchs ask N’Delta to sue FG

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The traditional rulers in Bayelsa State have asked Ijaws and elders of the state to sue the Federal Government for abandoning the Niger Delta waterways for over 50 years without taking care of the rivers. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during a press conference, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council who is also the Ibenanaowei […]
News

IBEDC distributes 69,000 prepaid metres to customers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday disclosed that it had distributed 69,000 prepaid metres to its customers in its coverage areas. The company’s Regional Head of Ogun, Dr. Ademola Adewumi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, revealed that the IBEDC was targeting 104,000 customers for distribution of metres before the expiration of […]
News

Women walk for Tinubu, Shettima in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Yemi Olakitan Women from various parts of Lagos State yesterday marched in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Video clips of the women, including artists, merchants, market women and professionals carrying banners and marching through the streets are widely available on the Internet. Hundredsof womenwere […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica