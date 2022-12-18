2023: YPP Rep candidate promises quality representatives to constituents

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) House of Representatives candidate for Awka North and Awka South Federal Constituency, Kingsley Uyammadu, has promised that his constituents would experience a turnaround in policymaking if elected into the National Assembly.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists, Uyammadu said political instability and inconsistency in policy-making, among others, were denying the country the opportunity to attract foreign and local investors.

Uyammadu also pledged to attract vocational institutions across the two council areas, as well as establish a Trade Zone at Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA, with a view to breeding crops of jobs creators and employers of labour from his Constituency.

He said: “I am the only man contesting for the election from Awka North. Awka South has four candidates from four different political parties. Again, my constituents are lagging behind in the area of infrastructure and otherwise. I am the only Candidate with the key to redeeming us. After my inauguration, I am going to see the presidency, and consult with other National Assembly members to make our policies reliable for investors to come in.

“I will move for the federal government to establish a free trade zone at Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA. Awka is one town with arable land. Awka North is supposed to become the Food Basket of the Nation. I will make it happen once the Government establishes a free trade zone. I will also set up vocational institutions across the two local government areas so that we will easily build people’s capacities to become employers of labour.”

