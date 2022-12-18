News

2023: YPP Rep candidate promises quality representatives to constituents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) House of Representatives candidate for Awka North and Awka South Federal Constituency, Kingsley Uyammadu, has promised that his constituents would experience a turnaround in policymaking if elected into the National Assembly.
Speaking at an interactive session with journalists, Uyammadu said political instability and inconsistency in policy-making, among others, were denying the country the opportunity to attract foreign and local investors.
Uyammadu also pledged to attract vocational institutions across the two council areas, as well as establish a Trade Zone at Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA, with a view to breeding crops of jobs creators and employers of labour from his Constituency.
He said: “I am the only man contesting for the election from Awka North. Awka South has four candidates from four different political parties. Again, my constituents are lagging behind in the area of infrastructure and otherwise. I am the only Candidate with the key to redeeming us. After my inauguration, I am going to see the presidency, and consult with other National Assembly members to make our policies reliable for investors to come in.
“I will move for the federal government to establish a free trade zone at Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA. Awka is one town with arable land. Awka North is supposed to become the Food Basket of the Nation. I will make it happen once the Government establishes a free trade zone. I will also set up vocational institutions across the two local government areas so that we will easily build people’s capacities to become employers of labour.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

Nigerian Editors lament incessant abduction of students

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the incessant abduction of students by bandits in parts of the country, stating that the trend could lead to a further increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country.   In a communiqué issued by its President, Mr. Mustapha Isah and its General Secretary, Mrs. […]
News

Make yourself indispensable, Lagos govt tells workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, has charged the state’s workforce to make themselves indispensable, urging them to also ensure that they deliver their best to Lagosians. Speaking at the end of project close-out session agenda on competency framework development project for Lagos State Public Service in Alausa, Ponnle […]
News

NIST collects N180bn employers’ remittance in 10 years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) has collected N180 billion employers’ remittance in the last ten years of inception as custodian of Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS). The scheme has, within the span of 10 years, registered 200,000 employers, with 170,000 employers active. The Fund, in addition, has reduced duration for claim settlements from initial 14 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica