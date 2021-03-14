News

2023: Zone presidency to south, Ndume tells APC

Posted on Author Philip  Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

…Says nation’s security threatened

A founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has advised the party to cede the 2023 presidential ticket to the south in the spirit of fairness and justice.

He said retaining the presidential slot in the North would amount to a third term since President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed two terms by 2023.
Ndume made these declarations at the weekend while featuring as a guest at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Correspondents’ Chapel interactive session, roundtable.

He said: “I’m against APC producing its presidential candidate from the north. The APC presidential candidate should come from the south.

“I have said it before and will still say it again that if we have a northerner as APC presidential candidate, to me, it is tantamount to third term and it is not constitutional.”

