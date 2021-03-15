News Top Stories

2023: Zone presidential ticket to South, Ndume tells APC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Caleb Onwe Abuja

…says Nigeria’s unity threatened by widespread insecurity

…urges S’East to remain focus, rededicated

 

The bid to have the Presidency ceded to Southern Nigeria in 2023, received a major boost yesterday, when a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Ndume, advised the ruling party to cede its 2023 presidential ticket to the South in the spirit of fairness and justice.

 

Ndume, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, said  retaining the presidential slot in the North would amount to a third term since President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed two terms by 2023. Recall that agitations have been rife with the South-East and South- South geo-political zones clamouring for power to shift to the South in the spirit of fair play and geographical balance.

 

The lawmaker made these declarations, while featuring as a guest at an interactive roundtable organised by the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ndume, who condemned alleged subtle moves by certain political actors to deny Southern Nigeria the presidential ticket in 2023, said any formal or informal arrangement that keeps presidential slot in the North after 2023, would be very unfair and a calculated injustice to the Southern Nigeria.

 

He said: “I am against APC producing its presidential candidate from the North. The APC presidential candidate should come from the South. “I have said it before and will still say it again that if we have a northerner as APC presidential candidate, to me, it is tantamount to third term and it is not constitutional.

 

“The (APC) constitution says the president shall serve two terms and we said then that the North should serve two terms.

“If you say the North should produce the presidential candidate again, it means you are going for third term, which is not fair and I believe in fairness, justice and equality. Let candidates from the South — and that means, South-South, South-East and South West-clinch the ticket.”

 

Ndume urged political leaders in the South-East to call to order secessionist groups agitating for the restoration of the defunct Republic of Biafra, stressing that such agitations were likely to create doubts and mistrust in the minds of other Nigerians.

 

“For the South-East, let me say for example, you want to be the head of this house and you are calling for the division of the house, will it work?

 

“I think the South-East needs to think about it. That is what is creating the rumour for the northerners to even say they want to be the president again. If you want to be president of Nigeria, you must believe in the unity of Nigeria. I support the candidate to come anywhere from the South,” he said.

 

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, also took a swipe on the Federal Government over the persistent insecurity in the country.

 

“The fundamental thing that keeps the country going is security and welfare of the citizens. That’s why our constitution clearly states that the purpose of government is security and welfare of the citizens.

You know these two key things are now under threat in Nigeria,” he said. Ndume said while many Nigerians have resorted to prayers, it was also important for Nigerians to work together in order to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country.

 

“Tomorrow, most of you will flock to churches to raise up your hands and start shouting to God. Well, it’s good.

 

“I’m a Muslim, a dedicated one, but I believe God will only answer your prayers if you genuinely confess your sins and you truly believe in God and you truly do your own bit. If you do your own bit rightly, then God will help you.

 

“But if you just sit there, perpetuate criminality, tribalism and other sentiments, and then you expect God to solve your problem, then, you’re wasting your time,” he said.

