2023 Zoning: Fulani cannot succeed another Fulani –SaMBA

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has rejected plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to present a Fulani Presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 presidential election. The Group in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr, argued that a Fulani man should not handover to another Fulani man in 2023, af-ter President Muhammadu Buhari spent eight years in office. SaMBA warned that if PDP under the leadership of its current chairman, Iyorchia Ayu succeeded in their plan to allow a northern Fulani to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the people of middle belt would hold Mr Ayu responsible if Fulani herdsmen killings persisted.

The Group also lambasted former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, for displaying greed and selfishness on the issue of zoning the Presidency by the PDP.

The Group, after reviewing political horse-trading ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections wondered how the likes of Atiku, Saraki, and Tambuwal who are Fulani by tribe have the effrontery to come out and declare for Presidency in 2023 when a Northerner, Fulani, and a Muslim is about completing his eight years in power in 2023. SaMBA also said that those politicians that still believed that they had the population and therefore, must hold on to power displayed stone-age mentality, adding that if the Northern politicians believed that they could hold on to power because of their large population, then the Southern part of the country should also hold on to their natural resources.

