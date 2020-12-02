2023: Zoning is for fairness, says APC UK

a Amidst the controversies over where the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket would be zoned to in 2023, the United Kingdom chapter of party has said zoning is for fairness.

According to the foreign chapter of the party, zoning was not provided for in the party’s constitution, but it is an arrangement that was put in place for the smooth running of the party.

The APC UK leader, Prince Ade Omole, who spoke with the newsmen yesterday in Abuja said: “We all know that zoning is not part of the constitution of the party, but it is an arrangement that was put in place for fairness.

As for me, zoning has been in our political environment for a very long time and I believe it should continue as long as the party actually agrees with it.

“So, at the end of the day, it is the party that will actually decide what zone the presidency or whatever office goes to. We also believe in the position of the party and we will keep doing that.

There are few divergent views regarding zoning, but personally, I believe it is the right thing to do. It is a step in the right direction and it just gives everybody a chance to actually have a shot at the presidencyoranyotheroffice in the country.

“So, I think it is the right thing to do even though it is not part of the constitution. It is more of a gentleman’s agreement.

Now, as we know, it (presidency) has been in the north and hopefully, it will come to the south this time around.”

