2023: Zoning is gang-up against the North – ADP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Sani Yabagi has said that the resolution of Southern governors on the 2023 presidency is a gang-up against the northern part of the country.

Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Yabagi said the southern governors should rather advance the unity of the country and ensure that all parts feel comfortable rather than preaching division.

He said the insistence of the governors that the presidency must come from the south is not in tandem with the intentions of the founding fathers of this country. Yabagi said: “If you go the way you are going, especially with all the things listed in the communiqué of their meeting, it seems to be a kind of gang-up against the North.

“If you look at the politics and insecurity, how can we have elected officials, governors for that matter coming out in this manner to emphasize the things that divide us and not talking about things that unite us as a country, in fact, it beats my imagination.

It is unfortunate today that we don’t have governors coming together on issues of principle. “I’m disappointed because by now we shouldn’t be talking about the dichotomy.

It has nothing to do with good governance. and the nearer these governors stand up to their responsibility of ensuring that this country becomes stronger as one indissoluble and one united country, the better for everybody.

“The way they are going would even scare the North and don’t forget that the North controls the large chunk of the votes that you want to use to become the president of this country.

Unless you want to become the president of Southern Nigeria not the president of Nigeria because as president of Nigeria you must believe in a way somebody can trust his future and affairs to you.

“But the way these governors are going,

it is not in any way in tandem with the intentions of the founding fathers of this country. I think what most of the Northerners will think if this is that we are out against you and we want to make sure we retaliate whatever you have been doing to us.”

