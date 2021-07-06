News Top Stories

2023: Zoning is gang-up against the North – ADP Chairman

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Sani Yabagi has said that the resolution of Southern governors on the 2023 presidency is a gang-up against the northern part of the country.

 

Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Yabagi said the southern governors should rather advance the unity of the country and ensure that all parts feel comfortable rather than preaching division.

 

He said the insistence of the governors that the presidency must come from the south is not in tandem with the intentions of the founding fathers of this country. Yabagi said: “If you go the way you are going, especially with all the things listed in the communiqué of their meeting, it seems to be a kind of gang-up against the North.

 

“If you look at the politics and insecurity, how can we have elected officials, governors for that matter coming out in this manner to emphasize the things that divide us and not talking about things that unite us as a country, in fact, it beats my imagination.

 

It is unfortunate today that we don’t have governors coming together on issues of principle. “I’m disappointed because by now we shouldn’t be talking about the dichotomy.

 

It has nothing to do with good governance. and the nearer these governors stand up to their responsibility of ensuring that this country becomes stronger as one indissoluble and one united country, the better for everybody.

 

“The way they are going would even scare the North and don’t forget that the North controls the large chunk of the votes that you want to use to become the president of this country.

 

Unless you want to become the president of Southern Nigeria not the president of Nigeria because as president of Nigeria you must believe in a way somebody can trust his future and affairs to you.

 

“But the way these governors are going,

 

it is not in any way in tandem with the intentions of the founding fathers of this country. I think what most of the Northerners will think if this is that we are out against you and we want to make sure we retaliate whatever you have been doing to us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG spent N94bn for road construction, maintenance – Agba

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, yesterday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has released N96billion for the construction and maintenance of roads in the country. He said N34billion would be used for the rural roads project in 266 communities in the six geo-political zone of the country, while N60 […]
News

NCC nabs five suspects for fraudulently registering SIM cards

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said it has arrested five persons who are suspected to be fraudulently registering and selling Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. Luck was said to have ran out of the suspects, nabbed within Wuse, Abuja, when a combined team of both NCC Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, operatives of […]
News

UI confirms issuance of degree certificate to Obaseki

Posted on Author Reporter

  … says Gov. graduated in 1979 Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The authorities of the University of Ibadan Tuesday cleared Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of alleged forgery of his degree certificate brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The certificate was confirmed to have been issued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica