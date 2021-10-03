2023: Zoning, judicial process threaten PDP convention

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be in quandary over its zoning arrangement and judicial process that dog its October national convention, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have overcome one of the challenges facing it before the October 30 and 31 national convention with last Thursday’s resolution on the zoning of national offices.

But the suspension of the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, as a result of court order, is another hurdle yet to be surmounted. PDP at the moment, has a pending court issue at the Court of Appeal, arising from ex parte orders from High Courts in Rivers and Cross Rivers States.

Luckily, the zoning committee, despite initial hiccups, was able to successfully reach a consensus on the zoning of the party’s national offices.

The committee, which was set up at the 92nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, even when its mandate was limited to zoning only of national offices, was unable to reach a consensus at its first meeting held in Enugu.

Members were divided between the “Maintain Status Quo Group” and the “Move Around Group”. As the names implied, the first group wanted the retention of the party’s 2017 zoning formula while the second preferred rotation of the offices. At the end the latter group won.

Chairman of the committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who read the communiqué issued at the end of last meeting on Thursday, noted “that zoning of offices in PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country, namely, South -West, South-East and South -South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North- West, North-East and North Central zones.”

Ugwuanyi defended the decision of committee, and said it is “in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.”

The committee’s recommendations are however, subject to ratification by the NEC. Zoning of party offices was seen as a big problem for the PDP because it might give the direction to where the party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election might come from.

Unlike the Senator Ike Ekweremadu committee that reviewed the party’s performance in the 2015 general election, the Governor Bala Mohammed committee that did the same postmortem on the 2019 election failed to decide on the PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

The Ekweremadu committee had blamed the PDP loss of the 2015 presidential election on the party’s failure to adhere to its own rotation principle between North and South, and subsequently recommended that the 2019 presidential ticket should go to the northern part of the country.

Therefore, it was not difficult for the party to limit the search for its national chairmanship in 2017 to the South. But the Bala Mohammed committee failed to make a declaration on the 2023 ticket.

The committee recommended that the ticket should be thrown open to qualified Nigerians from every part of the country. PDP’s problem was further com-pounded by different positions taken by various stakeholders on the 2023 presidency.

The agitation naturally divided the country into north and south. PDP was put on the spot because the north was in power for only three out of the 16 years it formed government at the centre. President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the North, though a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is about to complete his second term of office.

Even though the Ugwuanyi committee has consistently stated that its mandate does not “include zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President and other executive and legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the zoning of the national chairmanship position was interpreted to mean that the party’s presidential candidate will come from the south.

There was a wide jubilation in the south immediately after the committee’s decision was made public.

The party was already being blackmailed of planning to retain the presidency in the north. Ebonyi State governor, Davide Umahi who left PDP last year to APC, said the body language of one or PDP governors suggest that the party is against zoning the 2023 presidency to the south.

The governor had challenged PDP to be bold to declare its stand on zoning of the presidency to the South-East.

He said he left the party was about patriotism, justice, fairness and the overall interest of the people. The Igbo pan Igbo cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, also warned PDP against zoning presidency to the north.

The organisation in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonna said the party will lose more of its governors’ if it retains power in the North.

“The proponents of this agenda, in their jaundiced calculations, believe that it is a sure way of regaining power from the All Peoples Congress (APC). “Experience would have taught them that to zone their presidential position to the north is an orchestrated requiem for the party; because more PDP governors and grassroots will surely desert them.

“May we remind the PDP that the South East has made unquantifiable sacrifices for PDP beginning from the time of Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

“If by way of politics without principles the Southerners in PDP place their personal narrow interests over the interest of their people, the verdict of history will surely be harsh on them.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador (Prof.)George Obiozor reiterates that the bane of Nigeria is raw injuspolitics tice especially targeted against the Igbo and until we begin to wean ourselves of the Igbophobia and rather harness individual and group resourcefulness, creativity, ingenuity and initiatives wherever they are found, Nigeria will remain on the downward spiral,”

Ohaneze said in the statement. South Governors’ Forum (SGF) has also made a case for a southern president in 2023.

The forum, after its meeting in July in Lagos, “reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the southern region.”

If PDP appeared to have scaled the zoning hurdle, the internal crisis that brought the national convention forward is yet to be resolved.

Before now, the party was dogged by three court orders, from Rivers, Kebbi and Cross River States. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mohammed Tanko, Nigerians would have seen more of this.

The crisis in the party is caused by 2023 ambition, and it can be localised to Rivers State politics where the national chairman comes from. The first was from Degema judicial division of Rivers State High Court while the other was from Birini Kebbi, Kebbi State.

While the Degema High Court stopped Secondus from parading himself as PDP National Chairman, Kebbi restored him to his former position.

And then there is another one from Calabar, Cross River State, which barred the National Chairman from participating in the October convention. Both courts are vacation courts, and are courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

Justice. O. Gbasam of the Degema High Court, on August 23, in a suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex & 3 ords, against Secondus and the PDP, issued an interim injunction restraining Prince Secondus from parading himself as PDP National Chairman and as member of the party.

Secondus was also restrained from “performing the functions of national chairman of the 2nd defendant or calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd defendant or any committee of the 2nd defendant at the ward, local government or state level, or calling for any ward, local government or state congress of the 2nd defendant or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The Birini Kebbi court was presided over by Justice Nusirat. I. Umar, on August 26, in case KB/ AC/M. 170/2021, instituted by Yahaya Usman & 2 ords, against Secondus and PDP, ordered Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman.

Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affavidit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

The judge stated: “An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.”

At the moment, the only case still pending in court is an Appeal by the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus seeking to invalidate his suspension, and for the court to declare that his tenure subsists till December 10 this year.

The National Chairman in his appeal before Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, asked for the restoration of his four-year tenure, which he said, ends on December 9, 2021. He also asked the appellate court to quash the orders of the two High Courts in Rivers and Cross River States that restrained him as PDP national chairman.

In addition, Secondus is seeking the nullification of his suspension based on the fact that Section 59(3) of the PDP constitution stated that the ward or the state executive committee of any state has no powers to suspend any national officer of the party.

Though the party set up the David Mark committee to reconcile the warring factions, political interest, or rather, 2023 political ambition of the dramatic personae is rendering the work of the committee ineffective.

While the National Chairman is said to have agreed to withdraw the case instituted, his traducer, Rivers State governor Nyesom is insisting that he quits office.

This appeal has put the convention in a precarious situation. The delay was the annual vacation of the courts, which has just ended. And if the crisis is not resolved before the convention, it might affect the outcome.

The nation has passed this path before, when a presidential election was nullified by an order of court, and the nation was set six years backward. One hopes such does not happen to PDP.

