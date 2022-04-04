News

2023 ZONING: THE AGE OF REASONING By Chief Olisa Metuh

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on 2023 ZONING: THE AGE OF REASONING By Chief Olisa Metuh

It has now become so clear to all discerning members of the PDP that the idea of zoning the Presidential ticket to the South at this late hour is a conjecture and pure strategy of a particular Southsouth aspirant.

Do we succumb to the whims and caprices of a few strong hands only because of their perceived sacrifices and assistance to the party?

The truth is that zoning at this late hour was designed to favour just one man. The plan is that once it comes to the South even the southeast governors will support the southsouth aspirant to emerge.

As we speak the entire 37man team has come under intense pressure to zone.

I still submit that zoning at this late hour will breed rancour, division, resentment and bitterness. The appropriate thing to do if we actually want to achieve fairness, equity as well as merit and competence, is to choose a CONSENSUS CANDIDATE FROM THE SOUTH-EAST.

Therefore let us choose National Consensus over Zoning.

A lot of PDP members erroneously believe that whoever is our presidential candidate will easily win the election. Let the PDP not position itself to snatch loss over victory in the 2023 elections.

I speak because I love my party and have paid monumental sacrifices for my immeasurable loyalty. I kept quiet in 2015 and will no longer keep quiet when I see plans that will only bring electoral failure.

MAY GOD BLESS OUR GREAT PARTY.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Healthcare: Emmanuel’s strides and challenges of PHCs in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State government has no doubt made tremendous efforts to revamp the Secondary Healthcare sector in the last six years of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration. The transformation in that sector, as disclosed by Governor Udom Emmanuel during his sixth anniversary broadcast is hinged on the belief that a healthy population is one of the […]
News

Plateau killings: Groups commence project to promote peace, tolerance among citizens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Musa Pam Jos Following a fresh outbreak of violence in some parts of Plateau State which led to loss of lives and property, a group by name of Network for Empowerment in Rural Areas and Townships (NERAT), has commenced a one month intensive project to promote peace and tolerance among citizens of the State.   […]
News

Sunny Ade’s wife for burial Sept 29

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Risikat Adeyeye, wife of juju music legend Sunny Ade, will be buried on September 29, according to her family. The ex-Lagos State House of Assembly member passed on in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness. Her death was announced in a statement by her son, George Folarin Olawande. At a press conference […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica