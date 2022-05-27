2023: Zulum to Osinbajo, Amaechi, Tinubu, I won’t be Vice President

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum yesterday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket to contest next year’s governorship election. Zulum, who stood as a lone aspirant, used the opportunity to inform his suitors that he is not interested in the vice presidential ticket of the party.

Zulum is one of the northern Muslims being wooed as a possible vice presidential candidate by the southern presidential aspirants given the agitation against a Muslim/ Muslim or Christian/Christian tickets. Among the Presidential aspirants from the South allegedly to be wooing Zulum are: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The Borno State governor confirmed that he has been reached out to at his re-election ground. Meanwhile the governor scored a total of 1,411 votes to secure his second term re-election ticket. The chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, former governor of Taraba State, Uba Magairi Ahmed announcing the Borno State gubernatorial primaries result gave a breakdown of the delegates’ participation.

He said, the total number of votes was 1560; number of accredited voters, 1422; number of votes cast, 1411, number of valid votes 1411 and number of invalid votes nil. However, Chief Ikechi Emenike and former Chairman Revenue Mobilisation, Chief Ellias Mbam have emerged as guber candidates in Abia and Ebony states under controversial circumstances.

While Emenike was said not to have been qualified to contest the primaries, Mbam emerged in a parallel poll. Zulum addressing the delegates and party members said: “Only at the weekend, more than 30 youths were killed around Kala-Balge. This should remind us of the reality of our problems and the need to deliberately unite ourselves towards the recovery, stability and prosperity of our dear Borno State.” Rejecting the Vice Presidential offer, he said: “As you all know, the APC will be holding her presidential primary this weekend.

“I have seen all kinds of promotional media content, including articles by notable columnists, associating me with the 2023 presidency. “Let me reveal with apologies, that some close associates of key presidential aspirants have sent me offers for the position of running mate, as possible Vice President, depending on the outcome of the APC presidential primary.

“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming Vice President is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by governors and ministers and the privilege of having a presidential jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria. “However, I have asked myself, should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing work for the people of Borno State? “We have built more than 10, 000 houses and currently more of such and are reconstructing existing ones, for ongoing resettlement of our people. We have resettled more than 20 communities so far.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...