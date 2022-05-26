2023: Zulum to Osinbajo, Amaechi, Tinubu, I won’t be Vice President

*Wins APC guber primary

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum Thursday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket to contest next year’s governorship election. Zulum, who stood as a lone aspirant, used the opportunity to inform his suitors that he is not interested in the Vice Presidential ticket of the party.

Zulum is one of the Northern Muslims been wooed as a possible Vice Presidential candidate by the Southern presidential aspirants given the agitation against a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian tickets.

Among the Presidential aspirants from the South allegedly to be wooing Zulum are: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The Borno State governor confirmed that he has been reached out to at his re-election ground.

Meanwhile the governor scored a total of 1,411 votes to secure his second term re-election ticket.

