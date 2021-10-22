2023:16 APC govs supporting Tinubu, says ex-minister

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, Southwest Agenda for Tinubu, codenamed ‘SWAGA 2023’, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday claimed 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are backing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s rumoured presidential ambition. Adeyeye spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at the inauguration of parallel APC executives consisting of SWAGA members at ward and council levels in Ekiti State. The group labelled the Paul Omotoso APC executives elected by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s loyalists on Saturday as “impostors”. Adeyeye said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be the next President of this country and one of us will become the governor of Ekiti State. I am happy that the new executives have passion for this group and this will lead to action and eventually victory for all of us.

“APC leaders and members across the board are using their personal money to fund SWAGA. Members are not after money. “Let me tell you this, 16 governors are now backing Tinubu for President and they are no longer afraid after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State openly supported us when we did the inauguration in Lagos.”

The former minister insisted SWAGA has a large following in Ekiti. Adeyeye insisted the executives inaugurated yesterday “are the authentic APC executives in Ekiti”. He said: “The party at the national level brought out guidelines that people should come out and queue to vote for ward and local government congresses, but these people didn’t come out. They were inside a room concocting names under the guise of consensus. “But SWAGA members filed out. We have the video clip that we will present.

What they did on Saturday was a nullity and a complete waste of time. We knew what we did for Fayemi to win in 2018; he couldn’t have won on his own, because he has no popularity.”

