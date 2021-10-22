News

2023:16 APC govs supporting Tinubu, says ex-minister

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, Southwest Agenda for Tinubu, codenamed ‘SWAGA 2023’, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday claimed 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are backing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s rumoured presidential ambition. Adeyeye spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at the inauguration of parallel APC executives consisting of SWAGA members at ward and council levels in Ekiti State. The group labelled the Paul Omotoso APC executives elected by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s loyalists on Saturday as “impostors”. Adeyeye said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be the next President of this country and one of us will become the governor of Ekiti State. I am happy that the new executives have passion for this group and this will lead to action and eventually victory for all of us.

“APC leaders and members across the board are using their personal money to fund SWAGA. Members are not after money. “Let me tell you this, 16 governors are now backing Tinubu for President and they are no longer afraid after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State openly supported us when we did the inauguration in Lagos.”

The former minister insisted SWAGA has a large following in Ekiti. Adeyeye insisted the executives inaugurated yesterday “are the authentic APC executives in Ekiti”. He said: “The party at the national level brought out guidelines that people should come out and queue to vote for ward and local government congresses, but these people didn’t come out. They were inside a room concocting names under the guise of consensus. “But SWAGA members filed out. We have the video clip that we will present.

What they did on Saturday was a nullity and a complete waste of time. We knew what we did for Fayemi to win in 2018; he couldn’t have won on his own, because he has no popularity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano youths protest, ask Saraki to contest presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Hundreds of youths from across northern Nigeria yesterday took to the streets of Kano protesting against the current situation in the country and insisting that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, contests the nation’s highest political office, the presidency, in 2023.   The youth marched from the city centre in Kano to the Nigeria Union […]
News

Group condemns imposition of Oodua anthem on Ondo Ijaw

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A group, the Arogbo Ijaw Patriots, has condemned in strong terms the imposition of the Oodua anthem on the Ijaw minority in Ondo State. The group also criticised the state government for the use of the ethnic anthem in Yoruba for the conduct of a promotion examination for senior civil servants. The group said in […]
News

LG boss escapes death as youths abduct BEDC officials

Posted on Author Ola James

Irate youths in Mosogar Community in Ethiope West Local Government Area in Delta State yesterday attacked the Council Chairman, Hon. Oghenedoro Owoso, over what they described as persistent blackout in the community. The youths were alleged to have made away with two rifles, injured a policeman and an aide to the chairman during the attack. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica