News

2023:Bauchi gov’s presidential campaign team hits Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Presidential campaign team of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday stormed Makurdi, Benue State, seek support to enable the governor to realize his presidential ambition in 2023. The team led by Senator Adamu Ibrahim was received at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the State Working Committee (SWC) and elders led byJohn Ngbede. Ibrahim, who delivered Mohammed’s message through Mr. Badamosi Mustapha from Oyo State, said the ruling APC government had failed Nigerians. He promised to tackle poverty, adding that the only way to heal the wounds the APC had inflicted on the citizenry was to elect the governor as president in 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

… Northern govs appeal for calm

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Northern Governors’ Forum has called for calm and dialogue in resolving the ongoing face-off between the Kaduna State Government and the organised labour over plans by the government to right-size its workforce. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of […]
News

China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

Posted on Author Reporter

    BBC World News will no longer be allowed to air in China, according to a decision announced on Thursday by the country’s broadcasting regulator. Citing “serious content violation”, the body claimed that BBC journalism had breached TV and radio regulations on impartial reporting. China has criticised the BBC for its reporting on coronavirus […]
News

Ondo Deputy Gov sues Assembly over planned impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi yesterday dragged the House of Assembly to court over lawmakers’ planned impeachment proceedings against him.   There are fears that the State House of Assembly may today begin the impeachment process against Ajayi for leaving the ruling party to opposition.   But Ajayi through his lawyer had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica