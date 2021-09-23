2023:Bauchi gov’s presidential campaign team hits Benue

The Presidential campaign team of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday stormed Makurdi, Benue State, seek support to enable the governor to realize his presidential ambition in 2023. The team led by Senator Adamu Ibrahim was received at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the State Working Committee (SWC) and elders led byJohn Ngbede. Ibrahim, who delivered Mohammed’s message through Mr. Badamosi Mustapha from Oyo State, said the ruling APC government had failed Nigerians. He promised to tackle poverty, adding that the only way to heal the wounds the APC had inflicted on the citizenry was to elect the governor as president in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...