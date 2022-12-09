2023:Delta North monarchs pledge support for Okowa

The Delta North T r a d i t i o n a l Rulers Forum has pledged its support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s running mate Ifeanyi Okowa in his bid to help rescue Nigeria from its current challenges. Delta State Governor Okowa is from the senatorial zone.

The monarchs also threw their weight behind the senatorial ambition of Prince Ned Nwoko and the return of Ndudi Elumelu to the House of Representatives. They said although they are not card- carrying members of any of the parties, they have the right as major stakeholders determine who represents them for good governance. The Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who is the Chairman of the Forum, said this yesterday in Owa when Ned visited him.

He said: “We respect you for your support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the contributions you have made in ensuring that Okowa finishes strong. We are solidly behind Governor Okowa in the actualization of the collective ambition to be come the Vice President of Nigeria. “We will swim or sink with him in this project. It is a task we will fight with all our strength. If he wins, we win. Wherever he goes, we follow, he is our son.” The monarch described Okowa, Ned and Elumelu as “source of pride to Anioma ethnic nationality.”

