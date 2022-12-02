2023:Diri inaugurates Bayelsa PDP Presidential Council

The Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri has inaugurated the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign and advisory councils for Atiku Abubakar/Okowa. Inaugurating the council, yesterday, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Chairman advised members to work towards the party’s victory in the 2023 presidential poll.

He said: “Our party is one in Bayelsa. “Like our leader has said, if you want to put fire, put it on the other side. “You don’t put fire in your own house. Our campaign is going to be issue-based. “We are not a party that will go and tells lies. We are not a party of propaganda. “We are not a party of deceit.

We have restructured the PDP and the incoming president is going to recover Nigeria and Nigerians. “We are here to receive over 1000 defectors as we welcome you, let me announce here and now that all the rights that PDP people are enjoying are accorded to you. “You have seen the failure of the APC at the national level and the poverty rate. Nigeria is now the headquarters of poverty. We are not going to o continue on this trajectory.”

