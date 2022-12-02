News

2023:Diri inaugurates Bayelsa PDP Presidential Council

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri has inaugurated the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign and advisory councils for Atiku Abubakar/Okowa. Inaugurating the council, yesterday, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Chairman advised members to work towards the party’s victory in the 2023 presidential poll.

He said: “Our party is one in Bayelsa. “Like our leader has said, if you want to put fire, put it on the other side. “You don’t put fire in your own house. Our campaign is going to be issue-based. “We are not a party that will go and tells lies. We are not a party of propaganda. “We are not a party of deceit.

We have restructured the PDP and the incoming president is going to recover Nigeria and Nigerians. “We are here to receive over 1000 defectors as we welcome you, let me announce here and now that all the rights that PDP people are enjoying are accorded to you. “You have seen the failure of the APC at the national level and the poverty rate. Nigeria is now the headquarters of poverty. We are not going to o continue on this trajectory.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Canadian man sentenced to six years for attack on PM’s home

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Canadian man who drove with five loaded firearms through the gates of the wooded estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives, planning to confront the leader, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday. Corey Hurren, 46, pleaded guilty last month to eight charges related to the July incident at the Ottawa […]
News

WMA implores UN to end amputation punishment in Iranian prisons

Posted on Author Ozioma Ngwu

The World Medical Association (WMA) has urged the United Nations (UN) to intervene and end amputation punishment, which is currently taking place in Iranian prisons. This comes after a report shows that a special guillotine machine has been installed in a medical clinic in an Iranian prison to carry out amputations. To this end, the […]
News Top Stories

NEPC reforms boost exports to N50.2trn in 3 years

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme and Bayo Akomolafe

500,000-job target taking shape Following reforms initiated by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the value of Nigeria’s non-oil export has grown to N50.2trillion in the last three years. The sudden rise began by 26.6 per cent from N13.59 trillion in 2017 to N18.53 trillion in 2018 due to Export Development Fund (EDF) and Export […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica