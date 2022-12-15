2023:FG delighted as Facebook moves to check fake news

Meta, the owners of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has unveiled plans to regulate the use of its platforms to protect the integrity of the 2023 election in Nigeria. Specifically, the group plans to take “clearly-outlined steps” to combat disinformation and to make political advertising more transparent before, during and after the election. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this yesterday, commended theplatformfortheinitiative, sayingit was in line with the desires of the government to check fake newsanddisinformation.

“This is commendable and it was in line with what we have always said the platform owners have a big role to play in checking the spread of fake news, disinformation and hate speech via their platforms. Meta has demonstrated a great sense of responsibility and we hope the company will live up to its promise. “We also urge other platform owners like Google (owners of YouTube and others), ByteDance (owners of TikTok), Twitter and the Telegram Group Inc. (owners of Telegram messenger) to emulate Meta by taking positive steps to prevent the spread of fake news.”

