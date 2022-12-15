2023:Mammoth crowd as Tinubu campaigns in Niger

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Bola Tinubu, yesterday in Minna urged the Niger State electorate to support his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu’s arrival at the venue was greeted with cheers and shouts of ‘We want Tinubu’, ‘We want you’ by the mammoth crowd at the venue for his campaign rally as early as 8 am. Tinubu was accompanied by his running mate Kashim Shettima and Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Governor Sani Bello and the APC governorship candidate Umar Bago were also present at the event.

After the rally, Tinubu and his team proceeded to the Eastern Bypass to inaugurate the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office in Minna, which houses a situation room for the 2023 general election in Minna. It was donated by Blueprint newspaper publisher, Alhaji Mohammed Malagi, who is the Chairman of the Strategic Communications of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). Malagi also donated some operational vehicles and tricycles for the APC.

