News

2023:Opposition spreading fake news –Peter Obi alleges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, raised the alarm that opposition political parties have adopted a “negative strategy” ahead of the 2023 election campaign. He alleged that the opposition had been spreading misinformation on both traditional and social media platforms and blaming it on LP, according to a statement by his media office. The former Anambra State governor made the allegation in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Thursday.

He, however, said that his party would remain resolute and committed to an issuebased campaign. He said: “As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign. “We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change. – PO”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Catholic Church confirms kidnap of another priest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen has abducted the Catholic priest in charge of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma. Kantoma who is the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in the council area, was kidnapped on Sunday night. According to a source, the gunmen went straight […]
News

Useni kicks against move to regulate social media in Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has condemned the move to regulate the social media in Nigeria. Useni, an elder statesman and a pillar of the Arewa Consultative Forum and North Central People’s Forum disclosed this during an inaugural lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union […]
News

Lokoja attack: Call Bello to order, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to order over his alleged confrontation with managers of COVID-19 issues in the state. PDP is particularly worried over Wednesday’s attack on the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja by gunmen, who allegedly invaded the facility, destroyed and carted away […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica