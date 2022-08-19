2023:Opposition spreading fake news –Peter Obi alleges

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, raised the alarm that opposition political parties have adopted a “negative strategy” ahead of the 2023 election campaign. He alleged that the opposition had been spreading misinformation on both traditional and social media platforms and blaming it on LP, according to a statement by his media office. The former Anambra State governor made the allegation in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Thursday.

He, however, said that his party would remain resolute and committed to an issuebased campaign. He said: “As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign. “We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change. – PO”

