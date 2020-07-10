2023:PDP chairmen warn leaders against zoning presidency out of S’East

Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-East states of the federation under the aegis of Forum of Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-East, yesterday warned power brokers in the party pushing for zoning of the 2023 presidency to the North to jettison the idea for equity and justice.

Chairman of the Forum, Onyekachi Nwebonyi who is also Chairman of PDP Ebonyi State said stakeholders in the party planning to zone South-East out of the 2023 presidency should bury the plan.

The forum was reacting to a recent statement credited to a former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam that the PDP had zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the North.

But the forum said the party should not contemplate such as according to the Chairmen, they would not only stand firm for justice and equity but ever support the plan.

They said the party should be looking for an aggressive young and business minded person from the lgbo extraction to fly the party ticket in the 2023 presidential race if PDP must get it right in 2023 as “only an lgbo man can turn around the economic misfortune and infrastructural decay that has bedeviled our rich but poor country, Nigeria.”

The forum went on: “By every sense of judgment the Southeast should have the presidency slot in 2023. I therefore enjoin all stakeholders in the play of power who are harboring the idea of zoning the 2023 presidential ticket out of the Southeast to jettison such idea. Equity and justice demand it is their turn. They have men and women of impeccable character. They have men and women with creativity and ingenuity that can turn desert into forest. We the Southeast state chairmen of the PDP stand firm for justice and equity, and will ever stand for that.

“The recent statement by the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, that the PDP has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the north is a calculated attempt to disorganize the party ahead of 2023 elections. It is obvious that Senator Suswam is pushing a clandestine agenda to serve personal interests or unsettle the PDP.

