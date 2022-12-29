2023:S’East LP attacks Atiku’s ‘stepping stone’ comment

The South East Labour Party (LP) has frowned on the comment attributed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that he is “the stepping stone” to a President of Igbo extraction.

In his campaign rally in Awka recently, the former Vice President was quoted as saying: “I am going to be the stepping stone for Igbo man presidency in this country. I have done that through my character, language and action over the years. If you really want to produce the president of this country, vote for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.”

But the LP National Vice Chairman (South East), Innocent Okeke told journalists in Enugu Thursday that “Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front”.

Okeke said: “Asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of Northern-Fulani-Muslim-ticket when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999 whereas the North has been in charge for 10 years is a mockery of the highest degree.

“Atiku is employing the old and out dated political tricks on Ndigbo. It won’t work this time around. The people are awake and tired of playing second fiddle in a country where they are major stakeholders.

“With a northern Buhari completing eight years in Aso Rock next year, had Atiku any modicum of integrity, he wouldn’t have contested for the president let alone asking votes from the South and Ndigbo particularly.

“If Atiku is not up to spite Ndigbo as he usually does, if he believes he is the stepping stone for Ndigbo to take their rightful place, why is he still in this presidential race? He claims to be a unifier whereas he defiles equity which is the most potent unifying factor in Nigeria.”

