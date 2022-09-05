News

2023: Tinubu’s campaign money behind Enugu APC crisis, guber candidate alleges

Kenneth Ofoma

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Enugu State governorship poll Chief Uchenna Nnaji yesterday blamed the crisis in the party on the expected campaign fund from the national secretariat.

Nnaji, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, said if the anticipated campaign fund from the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would destabilize the party, the money should instead be withheld.

He said: “The current crisis in Enugu APC is all about Tinubu’s campaign money. “The so-called stakeholders are fighting to be in charge and preside over the disbursement of the money.

“We don’t want the campaign money of the  presidential candidate to prosecute the 2023 general election in Enugu State. “By the special Grace of God, we will use Enugu APC’s resources to prosecute the election and after the election, the party will refund us. It is Tinubu’s money that is causing the crisis in Enugu APC.

 

“After this emergency meeting, I will go to Abuja tomorrow (Monday) to tell the national chairman of the party that we don’t want campaign funds. On Tuesday I will meet our presidential candidate, Tinubu and I will tell him the same thing.”

 

Nnaji spoke following the recent petition to the national chairman of the party by some party leaders from Enugu seeking the removal of Ugochukwu Agballah as chairman and dissolution of the state working committee and setting up of a caretaker committee.

 

