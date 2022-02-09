203 varsities can’t meet Nigerians’ demand for higher education – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) insists the 203 universities in the country cannot meet the demand for higher education by Nigerians. Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said this while presenting the operational licences of two new universities to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday in Abuja.

He said even though the number of universities have just gone up 205, it was still not enough when compared to the over 200 million people in the country.

Rasheed, who said the increasing number of private universities could only account for 5.06 per cent of students, said the remaining 94 per cent are in public universities.

Justifying the decision to approve University of Education, Ijanikin/Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, the NUC boss said unlike some other states that have failed to manage their existing institutions well, Lagos has been exceptional in the running of Lagos State University (LASU) for the past 39 years.

He said: “We still find it difficult when state governments approach us and say we want new universities.

What we do at NUC is to quickly check the antecedent of the state, what they do to existing institutions in their state. Most cases what we found out is very sad but it was a different case when Lagos approached us.” R

