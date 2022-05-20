2030: Forum x-rays COVID-19 poverty impact on SDGs

A non-governmental organisation, the Civil Society Advanced Forum (CAS2030), has said that it is harnessing the impact of COVID-19 on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to tackle global inequalities that are relevant to all the Goals in order to achieve a new path for a better Nigeria. The forum, in conjunction with the Office of President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the pandemic crumbled the global economy and deepened inequality and poverty level in Nigeria. The Convener, Mrs. Caroline Usiekpedo-Oliseowe, disclosed this yesterday during the third National Conference of the Forum, which took place in Asaba, Delta State.
Related Articles
Court fixes IGP’s tenure elongation judgement for April 16
A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 16 to deliver judgment in a suit seeking the removal of Mohammed Adamu as inspector- general of police. Adamu, who was appointed in 2019, had clocked the mandatory 35 years in service on February 1 and was expected to have been replaced by the president. However, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Terrorism: Court fines AGF N.2m for delaying trial of Nnamdi Kanu’s co-defendants
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday imposed a fine of N200, 000 on the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) for delaying the trial of four co-defendants of Nnamdi Kanu on treasonable felony charges. The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako ordered that each of the defendants […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: PDP ready to takeover Lagos State –Wike
Ayu: APC has failed Lagosians Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is determined to takeover governance in Lagos State in 2023. Speaking at the official declaration of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran, as a member of the PDP in Lagos yesterday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)