2030: Forum x-rays COVID-19 poverty impact on SDGs

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, the Civil Society Advanced Forum (CAS2030), has said that it is harnessing the impact of COVID-19 on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to tackle global inequalities that are relevant to all the Goals in order to achieve a new path for a better Nigeria. The forum, in conjunction with the Office of President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the pandemic crumbled the global economy and deepened inequality and poverty level in Nigeria. The Convener, Mrs. Caroline Usiekpedo-Oliseowe, disclosed this yesterday during the third National Conference of the Forum, which took place in Asaba, Delta State.

 

