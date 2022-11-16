News

2030: Shipping line forecasts 50% transition to electronic bill of lading

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

As the Maritime Industry is moving towards digitisation and innovations, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has said by 2030, 50 per cent of all bills of lading in the world will be electronic. This is coming on the heel of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) move to effect mandatory convention for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) by January 1, 2028.

The digital switch to electronic Bill of Lading (eB/L), he said, would help the maritime industry move towards reducing the cost of doing business incurred as a result of the delay, save time, and reduce greenhouse emissions associated with the production of physical paper docu-ments. The Managing Director, Mr Andrew Lynch, of MSC said the electronic bill of lading would ensure the safe keeping of the documents for future purposes.

Lynch made the disclosure during the 13th Annual General Meeting and Lecture of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in Lagos. He opined that the transition to eB/L which was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic had broadened the outlook of shipping by encouraging reducedhumaninterface as the industry moves into the future.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari should accept responsibility for Lekki Toll Gate killings – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to accept responsibility for Tuesday’s shooting and killing of peaceful and unarmed young protesters by military operatives at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos because the buck stops on his table as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The PDP in a statement by its National […]
News

Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, to be buried today

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

Veteran actor, and broadcaster, Jimmy Johnson, would be buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, today in line with COVID-19 protocols, according to his family. Johnson passed on at the age of 80 years on July 8, after complications from surgery in an Abuja hospital. He was best known for his role of entrepreneur and shop owner […]
News

JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Backs Calls For Public Execution Of Hanifa’s Killer

Posted on Author Reporter

  First Lady, Aisha Buhari has endorsed the call for the execution of Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Academy in Kawaji, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Tanko, proprietor of the school, has confessed killing the innocent child with rat poison. He had dismembered and buried her secretly at one of the branches […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica