2030: Shipping line forecasts 50% transition to electronic bill of lading

As the Maritime Industry is moving towards digitisation and innovations, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has said by 2030, 50 per cent of all bills of lading in the world will be electronic. This is coming on the heel of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) move to effect mandatory convention for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) by January 1, 2028.

The digital switch to electronic Bill of Lading (eB/L), he said, would help the maritime industry move towards reducing the cost of doing business incurred as a result of the delay, save time, and reduce greenhouse emissions associated with the production of physical paper docu-ments. The Managing Director, Mr Andrew Lynch, of MSC said the electronic bill of lading would ensure the safe keeping of the documents for future purposes.

Lynch made the disclosure during the 13th Annual General Meeting and Lecture of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in Lagos. He opined that the transition to eB/L which was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic had broadened the outlook of shipping by encouraging reducedhumaninterface as the industry moves into the future.

