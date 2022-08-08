2033: I’ll run a free, fair economy –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said his would run a free and fair economy to boost the nation’s economy, if elected president next year.

Atiku in his weekly letter to compatriots, said he believes in a free-enterprise economy with government playing the customary role of regulation, as solution to Nigeria’s endemic economic problems. The former vice president who described as “impressive,” the series of meetings he held last week with different groups of local entrepreneurs especially farmers, noted that “there seems to be a consensus amongst them that our plan to re-energise the manufacturing sector and make agriculture a more viable business is alluring.” He added that free enterprise would expand the revenue base and provide quick employment for the people. “I have said it many times and please permit me to affirm it again, that my plan to boost the economy is pro-business. That is where we are ideologically different from the other folks. “Whereas my policy plan is laser precise about creating wealth and driving the vast majority of our people out of extreme poverty, others do not even have a coherent plan other than vapid, earsplitting sloganeering. “That brings us to the

