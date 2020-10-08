News

204 millionaires emerge in Dangote Cement Consumer Promo

More Nigerians are reaping the rewards of consumer patronage and brand loyalty as over 200 lucky winners across the country have emerged star prize winners and become instant millionaires in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season 2.

While the new millionaire consumers of Dangote Cement product jubilated over their good fortune and windfall, there were still better days ahead for other Nigerians, as no fewer than 800 more consumers were expected to win the star prize of N1,000,000 each before the promo would end in November.

From the results garnered so far in a programme billed to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians in a season of gloom occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, 204 lucky consumers had won the star prizes as at last Tuesday as three of that number had won M1million cash prizes more than once.

This positive trend aside thousands of other mouthwatering prizes won so far by Nigerians, some of which included television sets, refrigerators, smaller cash prizes, Dangote Food Goodies packs and recharge cards, among others. According to a national breakdown of the star prize winners, the South West (SW) region has the current highest figure of 52 millionaires; Lagos (LO) as a standalone region has the next highest figure of 51 lucky millionaire consumers; the North Central (NC) region has 38 star prize winners; while the South South (SS) region so far has 26 millionaires from the ongoing Dangote Cement consumer promo. Likewise, the South East (SE) region has 18 star prize winners; the North West (NW) has produced 13 millionaires, while the North East (NE) region has 6 millionaire star prize winners so far.

