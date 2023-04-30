Sunday Magazine

208 Vendors Thrill Customers, Food Lovers At GTCO Food And Drinks 2023

It is an experience of exquisite culinary feast at the ongoing GTCO Food and Drinks festival 2023. For the 2023 food festival, over 200 food vendors have set up their food stalls to give customers an experience of both high end food and local delicacies making it a celebration of culinary excellence and beverage innovation at the food festival.

The Food and Drinks Festival 2023 is showcasing the very best in food and beverage offerings from around the world, with a wide range of cuisines and beverages to suit all tastes. At the GTCentre, food festival venue, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, 12 international chefs are planned to host the masterclasses for the threedays food festival event.

Aside being able to sample delicious dishes, guests and attendees are learning from world- class chefs. For the first day, culinary masters like, Jutamas Theantae, Natasha Butler, Isaacs Toups and Ire Hassan-Odukale took the audience through different skills of cooking in the masterclass. Jutamas Theantae taught the guest how to cook with Thai spices while Natasha Butler took the guests through the origin of the popular Okra Gumbo.

Isaac Toups explained with exquisite menu what Cajun cooking is all about and the charming Ire Hassan-Odukale, taught the enthusiastic masterclass guests ‘The business of Food’. Speaking to the press at the media meeting, Corporate Communications, GTCO, Mrs.

Tolulope Onipede, said that once a food vendor is selected after a rigorous screening, the first thing they gave access to is a free stall where to display their food. Second, is an access to millions of customers that would never have had the opportunity to visit you outside GTCO Food and Drinks festival.

And the third is the free advert on the company’s social media. With one more day to go, the food festival is a full celebration with good music by top African DJs.

