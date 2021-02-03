News

$20bn crude unaccounted for between 2005- 2012, say Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has said $20 billion worth of crude oil could not be accounted for between 2005 and 2012.
Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Hon.Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) who disclosed this on Wednesday at the continuation of the investigation, said this was discovered after a forensic audit.
“I want to state clearly that the ad-hoc committee was not set up witch-hunt any person or persons, organisation or organisations, rather identify and proffer a lasting solution to this lingering cancer bedevilling us as a nation.
“Nevertheless, anyone found culpable shall be brought to face the law by the appropriate law enforcement agency,” he said.
He said the: “Impact of crude oil theft cannot be overemphasised, and this has lasted for too long. As patriots, it is our collective responsibility to see to the end of this stealing.
“The ad-hoc committee has identified the key role DPR as the agency of government in the sector hence your re-invitation today to enable us to work together and come up with a common front on ways to tackle this matter if not completely put an end to it, reduce it to its barest minimum.”

Our Reporters

