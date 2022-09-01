20th Anniversary: Interswitch launches ‘NeverStop’ campaign

To herald its 20th anniversary, Interswitch has launched a new brand campaign, “Never Stop,” to project its role as a company that has not only actively supported the growth and development of fintech and payments across Africa over the last 20 years, but also to amplify the brand’s progressive outlook as an organisation, which keeps pushing boundaries and facilitating the creation of new ecosystems that help businesses and individuals scale and thrive. Speaking at the anniversary kick-off media parley on Tuesday, Founder & Group CEO, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Today, as we flag off our celebrations, there is quite a lot of excitement within Interswitch, but also some deep reflection as we look back on the journey of the last two decades – 20 years of transforming Africa’s digital economy. Interswitch was founded to solve a social problem – to make people’s lives easier when it came to payments, transactions and accessing their funds. “We saw a way to do this by developing products and services with the consumer at the heart, leading with technology and innovation.
