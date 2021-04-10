Sports

20th NSF: Ojeli, Okon-George lay down gauntlet as 400m finalists emerge            

Ifeanyi Ojeli and Patience Okon-George emerged the athletes to beat after their front running performances in the men and women’s 400m semi-finals concluded Saturday morning on Day 2 of the athletics event of the 20th National Sports Festival at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.
Ojeli, competing for Lagos State became the second Nigerian athlete to break 46 seconds this year as he effortlessly won the first of the three semi-final heats.
He ran 45.99 seconds to place first ahead of Okezie Chidi (Delta) who came second (46.32 seconds) to take the second automatic slot.                                          Nathaniel Samson ran 46.72 to win the second semi-final ahead of pre-race favourite, Sikiru Adeyemi (46.82) of Oyo State.
In the third semi-final, Johnson Nnamani (Enugu) came in first (47.36) ahead of Afam Ogbuagu of  Anambra State (47.85).
Bayelsa state’s Olanrewaju Eriolowa (48.09) and Imo’s Destiny Majemite (48.20) complete the eight-man list for Sunday’s final.
In the women’s 400m, Okon-George  proved she is still the athlete to beat after easily winning her semi-final heat with a commanding 52.79 seconds run while Ovwighoadkebere Blessing of Bayelsa State (54.30) and Josephine Oloye of Ondo State (54.66) secured the remaining automatic slots for the final in the heat.
Nse Uko Imaobong was also commanding in the other semi-final heat, stopping the clock at 53.29 seconds to win ahead of Blessing Oladoye of Lagos State (54.13) and Ondo’s Opeyemi Oke (54.33).
Joy Usenbor of Ondo State (54.42) and Delta State’s Glory Patrick (54.90) complete the line up for the final which will be a supremacy battle between two Akwa Ibom athletes, Okon-George and Nse Uko.
Interestingly, Okon-George won on the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium tracks March last year, running 51.84 seconds in her first and final competition of 2020 and will be the overwhelming favourite on Sunday.

