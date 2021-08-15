21 army recruits die in Jigawa road accident

At least 21 persons said to be new army recruits have been confirmed dead when two vehicles ran into a collapsed culvert at Rabadi village along Gwaram/Gombe road in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The deceased who were said to be from Kano were heading to Adamawa at midnight on Saturday when the incident happened.

Eight among the deceased were youths who were returning from a military recruitment screening.

Jigawa police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Tafida confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to the media by the command’s Police Public Relations officer, ASP Lawal Shisu Adam in Dutse.

The statement stated that: “An accident occurred at Rabadi village along Gwaram Basirka road. One Hummer bus conveying 18 passengers from Kano State to Adamawa State and a Canter lorry conveying three passengers destination not known yet, fell into broken culvert full of water.”

According to the statement, the “victims were taken to Basirka Hospital where the 21 passengers have been confirmed dead by medical doctors.”

The statement stated further that only a 26-year-old man who hails from Mubi in Adamawa State identified as Simon Chinapi survived the accident.

The deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Namadi, had visited the scene of the accident where he ordered the evacuation of the deceased to the mortuary.

