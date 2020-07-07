21 dead, 15 injured after bus crashes into lake in China

Twenty-one people have died after a bus plunged into a lake in China, state media has reported.

CCTV footage shows the vehicle suddenly cutting across six lanes of traffic in Anshun, Guizhou province, at around midday on Tuesday before crashing through a barrier and falling into Hongshan Lake.

At least 15 people were rescued from the vehicle in southwest China, which is believed to have been taking a group of secondary school students to their university entrance exams, the People’s Daily newspaper reported.

Those who were rescued were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, reports Sky News.

One student was among the dead and three others are thought to have been hurt, the paper said.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched to pull the vehicle from the water, but it is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Like this: Like Loading...