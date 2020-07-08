News

21 Imo lawmakers plot Speaker’s impeachment

No fewer than 21 of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have initiated impeachment proceedings against Speaker, Dr. Chiji Collins. Findings by our correspondent had shown that the plot to unseat the Speaker may be executed immediately the Assembly reconvened. There are indications also that the lawmakers who alleged that the Speaker was monopolising activities in the Assembly and imposing himself on com-mittees, had already asked him to resign honourably or face impeachment.

They are also accusing himof greed and functioning as the chairman of every other committee of the House. A House member, who craved anonymity, told newsmen that the Assembly was passing through a phase of drab leadership that had affected the productivity of the Assembly.

He said: “We have been reduced to the laughing stock of the state because the Speaker has reduced his office to an extensionof theGovernor’soffice and wearegenerally seenasbeing tied to the apron string of theexecutivesandcannottake anyqualitypositiononcritical issues affecting the state. “Though, as a House we collectively take responsibility for failure to stand for our people, many of whom are civil servants and pensioners who are owed salaries and pensions.

