21 killed as IPOB, security agents clash in Enugu

…victims include policemen, DSS officers

…group sacks police station

More than 21 people were killed yesterday when members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) clashed with security agents at Emene in Enugu State. Initial reports put the number of those killed on the sides of IPOB and the security agents at nine, but the group later claimed that 21 of its members were killed during the encounter.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday visited the scene to get first hand information about what transpired during the clash. The governor was assured by residents of the area and the security agencies that normalcy had returned, and that the place was calm.

But witnesses told journalists that the law enforcement agents shot and killed one of the IPOB members who resisted an attempt to arrest them.

According to them, the killing triggered a bedlam as the incensed members of the group, said to be unarmed, overpowered the security operatives and reportedly killed two policemen and two officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

At the end of the confusion, five IPOB members were reportedly killed bringing the unconfirmed total casualty on both sides to about nine. A police officer, who volunteered information to journalists at the scene, on condition of anonymity, said the timely intervention of large number of security operatives prevented more death.

The officer blamed the poor handling of the situation by his colleagues for the bloody clash. He said: “If they did not shoot the IPOB members, this situation would have been prevented. “When my team arrived, the IPOB members had taken over the street, making bon fires at the strategic areas to prevent security operatives from coming inside the area.” No official reaction has come from any of the security agencies as at press time.

But a witness told the New Telegraph that he saw the bodies of two persons after the clash. It was also learnt that many IPOB members were also injured, even as an undisclosed number of others were arrested. Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, were unsuccessful as at press time Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurraham, did not answer his calls.

But witnesses said trouble started about 7am when some policemen, acting on intelligence tips, stormed an IPOB gathering at the Community Secondary School, Emene, in a bid to stop the meeting of the group. The development spiraled out of control as tempers flared leading to a bloody encounter.

The group reportedly overpowered the security agents and went ahead to sack Emene Police Station. One of the witnesses said IPOB members hacked to death a DSS official for killing a member of the group.

According to him, the DSS officer’s body was also burnt. Shortly after, about a dozen patrol vans loaded with well armed security agents comprising police, soldiers and DSS officials arrived at the scene and started shooting sporadically at the IPOB members.

Residents said sounds of gunshots and tear gas fumes filled the area between St. Patrick Secondary School and St. Joseph Catholic Church on the old Abakaliki Road, Emene. Another witness said the premises of St. Patrick Secondary School were “flowing with blood” as fleeing IPOB members were pursued into the school.

Many worshipers, who were on their way to church, were forced run in different directions for safety while those already in the church had to endure tear gas fumes that enveloped the environment.

The situation remained tensed as security agents flooded the area, restricting movement of persons and vehicles as they searched for IPOB members. However, in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that armed soldiers and policemen killed 21 and arrested 47 of its members during the clash.

Powerful also denied claims by the DSS that the group killed five officials of the secret agency. He said: “The Nigerian government and her security agencies once again exhibited another crude round of killing and massacre against the peaceful and unarmed IPOB family members in Enugu State today August 23, 2020. “We are surprised how Nigerian security agencies would allow ‘Fulani Janjaweed’ officers in their respective formations like Army, police and DSS to be slaughtering our people without any provocation.

This rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be reciprocated in due course. IPOB members were slaughtered and arrested in their numbers across different locations in Enugu State today Sunday Au- gust 23, 2020.

“We must warn and put the whole world on notice that Nigerian Government and her security operatives should stop killing our people because we are peaceful organisation with the mandate of restoring Biafra sovereignty within the shortest period.

“Today, the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically which consumed lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for just no cause or provocation.

“It is unfortunate that security operatives murdered innocent members and carried their lifeless bodies to unknown locations. The security in the whole world must understand that keeping quiet and following the rule of law should not be construed as weakness on the part of IPOB.

“IPOB is a well-rooted movement committed fully on the pursuit for Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria. We are not a violent group and there is nothing they can do to change our resolve to maintain peace and order in our land. The efforts of the Nigerian Government and her partners in crime in trying to push IPOB to change their tactics will amount to vanity.

“We are warning and asking Nigerian government and her security operatives to stop this atrocity immediately. Why have they refused to confront Fulani terrorists herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru group, Fulani bandits, ISIS and other groups ravaging the country, but are busy killing innocent and unarmed citizens of IPOB?

“Those responsible for this barbaric killing in Enugu today must pay for their actions against IPOB at the appropriate time. It is laughable for DSS to be claiming that they lost five personnel in the hands of unarmed and peaceful people. It is clear to all that IPOB doesn’t indulge or carry arms or involve with any object. IPOB is a peaceful movement and we must remain so till Biafra is totally achieved.”

Like this: Like Loading...