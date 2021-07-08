21 killed, houses, bikes burnt as bandits sack Katsina village

Bandits have killed at least 21 people and injured several others during an attack on Tsauwa village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victims were mostly women and children. The bandits also burnt several houses, food items, shops and motorcycles during the attack between 5pm and 6pm on Monday. The member representing Batsari Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jabiru Yusuf Yau-yau, told the New Telegraph yesterday that the hoodlums killed several people in the village.

Yau-yau said the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, and other top security officers had visited the community. The lawmaker explained that hundreds of residents, mostly women and children, who survived the deadly invasion, had fled to Batsari, the headquarters of Batsari Local Government Area for fear of another attack.

He said: “About 270 bandits, riding on motorcycles, attacked our village (Tsauwa) on Monday and killed 21 people. Right now, we have 21 dead bodies and none of the bodies has been taken to the cemetery. Those who survived the attack are moving to Batsari town. “A few days ago they ambushed some people and killed nine. This is the third attack on Tsauwa village. The first one they killed 38 people, the second one they killed 11 people and on Monday they killed 21. Their corpses are lying down here; the burial has not even commenced.” Yau-yau said because of banditry and other nefarious activities afflicting farming communities in Batsari Local Government Area many farmers had left their villages for safer places and had invariably abandoned farming.

The lawmaker regretted that those who farmed last year could not access their farms for harvest because bandits had taken over their farmlands. According to him, the farmers are in a serious food and financial crisis in the area. He added: “The only way for farmers in this village to be able to produce this season is for the government to provide enough security personnel for us. We have just started planting our crops and they have stopped us from farming. Government should please help us with enough security personnel that would remain in this village.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said he would brief journalists later on the incident. Villages in Batsri Local Government Area have, for many years, been bedevilled by banditry and kidnappings, which have prevented farmers from accessing their farms to plant food crops. Where the villagers are allowed to farm, they have to contribute money to give the bandits.

