Metro & Crime

21 killed, houses, bikes burnt as bandits sack Katsina village

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Comment(0)

Bandits have killed at least 21 people and injured several others during an attack on Tsauwa village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victims were mostly women and children. The bandits also burnt several houses, food items, shops and motorcycles during the attack between 5pm and 6pm on Monday. The member representing Batsari Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jabiru Yusuf Yau-yau, told the New Telegraph yesterday that the hoodlums killed several people in the village.

Yau-yau said the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, and other top security officers had visited the community. The lawmaker explained that hundreds of residents, mostly women and children, who survived the deadly invasion, had fled to Batsari, the headquarters of Batsari Local Government Area for fear of another attack.

He said: “About 270 bandits, riding on motorcycles, attacked our village (Tsauwa) on Monday and killed 21 people. Right now, we have 21 dead bodies and none of the bodies has been taken to the cemetery. Those who survived the attack are moving to Batsari town. “A few days ago they ambushed some people and killed nine. This is the third attack on Tsauwa village. The first one they killed 38 people, the second one they killed 11 people and on Monday they killed 21. Their corpses are lying down here; the burial has not even commenced.” Yau-yau said because of banditry and other nefarious activities afflicting farming communities in Batsari Local Government Area many farmers had left their villages for safer places and had invariably abandoned farming.

The lawmaker regretted that those who farmed last year could not access their farms for harvest because bandits had taken over their farmlands. According to him, the farmers are in a serious food and financial crisis in the area. He added: “The only way for farmers in this village to be able to produce this season is for the government to provide enough security personnel for us. We have just started planting our crops and they have stopped us from farming. Government should please help us with enough security personnel that would remain in this village.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said he would brief journalists later on the incident. Villages in Batsri Local Government Area have, for many years, been bedevilled by banditry and kidnappings, which have prevented farmers from accessing their farms to plant food crops. Where the villagers are allowed to farm, they have to contribute money to give the bandits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police shot me, offered N250,000 to bury case –Victim

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A victim of police brutality, Kamol Ganiyu yesterday told the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation how a yet-to-be-identified police officer shot him in the leg and crippled him. Ganiyu, who gave evidence before the panel sitting at the Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital, said he was shot in the leg by “unknown” […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected killers of Ondo First-Class monarch, Adeusi nabbed

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

… Amotekun launches ‘Operation Clean-Up’, arrests over 20. Some persons suspected to be the killers of a First-Class monarch in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon have been apprehended a few days after the murder of the prominent traditional ruler. The suspects, whose identities were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations, were arrested by […]
Metro & Crime

Police parade Catechist, 2 others with N15.8m counterfeit currency in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

A Catechist and two others have been arrested and paraded by the Niger State Police Command for engaging in the sale of counterfeit currency worth N15.8 million. It was reliably learnt that the trio, Catechist Sabastine Dabu 48 years old, Emmanuel Akazuwa, 42, and 50-year-old Umar Mohammed were arrested in a hotel in Kontagora trying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica