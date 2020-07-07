21 lawmakers plot impeachment of Imo Speaker

*Speaker: ‘There’s no cause for alarm’

No fewer than 21 of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly are in agreement to commence impeachment proceedings against the Speaker, Dr. Chiji Collins.

Findings by our correspondent indicate that the plot to unseat the Speaker may be executed immediately the Assembly reconvenes.

There are indications also that the lawmakers, who allege that the Speaker is monopolising activities in the Assembly and imposing himself on committees, have already asked him to resign honourably or face impeachment.

They are also accusing him of greed and functioning as the chairman of every other committee of the House.

A House member, who craved anonymity, told newsmen that the Assembly was passing through a phase of drab leadership that was affecting the productivity of the Assembly.

“We have been reduced to the laughing stock of the state because the Speaker has reduced his office to an extension of the governor’s office and we are generally seen as being tied to the apron string of the Executives and cannot take any quality position on critical issues affecting the state.

“Though, as a House we collectively take responsibility for failure to stand for our people, many of whom are civil servants and pensioners who are owed salaries and pensions. The silence of the state Parliament at such a time as this is disturbing to every conscientious legislator. These pensioners have representatives in Assembly but they are forced to watch helplessly while their aged constituents are dehumanized by the government that should protect them.”

Contacted, Mr. Emeka Ahaneku, the media aide to the speaker, said that they were not unaware of the activities of some fifth columnists and described the said move to unseat the Speaker as a sponsored plot of the opposition whose interest largely is to get at the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

