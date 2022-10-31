Metro & Crime

21 paraded In Ibadan as Police recover bus loaded with military uniforms, AK-47 ammunition, ors 

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan  Comments Off on 21 paraded In Ibadan as Police recover bus loaded with military uniforms, AK-47 ammunition, ors 

The Oyo State Police Command Monday paraded 21 persons in connection with alleged involvement in goods’ diversion, possession of fake military uniforms, as well as, arms and ammunition illegally procured for criminal purposes.

The suspects were paraded by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso at the state Command Headquaters, Eleyele Ibadan.

Addressing journalists during the parade, Osifeso noted that some members of a notorious syndicate that specialized in hijacking and diversion of vehicles loaded with valuables on highway at various parts of the state on October 28, 2022 at about 0030hrs intercepted one Mitsubishi Canter Bus, with registration number SUL 982 KP, loaded with 40 units of vehicle engines valued at N20 million at Fiditi area, Oyo along the Ibadan/Oyo Expressway.

The suspected hijackers according to him are: Kazeem Korede, aged 37, Ope Dauda, 32; Olanlokun Idowu, 36; Saheed Nafiu, aged 40; Kehinde Sunday 35. He also maintained that the notorious armed men reportedly attacked the driver of the vehicle, one Jamiu Abdulahi, dispossessing him of the Mitsubishi bus with the goods loaded therein and diverted it to an unknown location.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi River crash: 14 corpses recovered, 13 still missing as crane pulls out bus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

About 14 bodies have been recovered from the Akaezeukwu River, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the scene of the ghastly motor accident which occurred on Friday night.   This followed the location and recovery of the bus by divers brought into Ebonyi from neighbouring states to aid in the search and rescue of […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands sexagenarians for defiling a minor In Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A Family Court sitting in Ibadan the Oyo State capital has remanded two aged men in prison for allegedly defiling a minor. According to the state’s Public Relation Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CSC Oluwole Olusegun, in a release made available to New Telegraph on behalf of the Oyo State […]
Metro & Crime

Missing NSCDC officer found dead in shallow grave in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Almost two years after she went missing, the decomposed corpse of a female officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Josephine Cynthia Inalegwu Onche has been found in a shallow grave in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State. New Telegraph learnt that the deceased, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC11), was […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica