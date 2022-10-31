21 paraded In Ibadan as Police recover bus loaded with military uniforms, AK-47 ammunition, ors 

The Oyo State Police Command Monday paraded 21 persons in connection with alleged involvement in goods’ diversion, possession of fake military uniforms, as well as, arms and ammunition illegally procured for criminal purposes.

The suspects were paraded by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso at the state Command Headquaters, Eleyele Ibadan.

Addressing journalists during the parade, Osifeso noted that some members of a notorious syndicate that specialized in hijacking and diversion of vehicles loaded with valuables on highway at various parts of the state on October 28, 2022 at about 0030hrs intercepted one Mitsubishi Canter Bus, with registration number SUL 982 KP, loaded with 40 units of vehicle engines valued at N20 million at Fiditi area, Oyo along the Ibadan/Oyo Expressway.

The suspected hijackers according to him are: Kazeem Korede, aged 37, Ope Dauda, 32; Olanlokun Idowu, 36; Saheed Nafiu, aged 40; Kehinde Sunday 35. He also maintained that the notorious armed men reportedly attacked the driver of the vehicle, one Jamiu Abdulahi, dispossessing him of the Mitsubishi bus with the goods loaded therein and diverted it to an unknown location.

