21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.
New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.
New Telegraph gathered reliably that none of the worshippers survived.
The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene confirmed the incident.
Anene, who said 21 people died in the accident, added that a Marine Police search party were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident where two persons were rescued alive while  21 persons are still missing .
She said: “On  05/07/2020 at about 1430hrs information was received that twenty three (23) members  of ECAN Church Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government boarded a Boat to attend a conference across River Benue, at the midstream, the boat sank into the river.
“Marine Police search party were deployed to the scene where two  persons were rescued alive while  21 persons are still missing”.
The PPRO said more details on how the incident happened will be
communicated to members of the public soon.

Reporter

