21-year-old man allegedly shot dead by Amotekun in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

There was pandemonium on Thursday at Mokola and Oniyanrin areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when some operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Operation, allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old man, named Tosin Thomas.
New Telegraph learnt that Thomas was pronounced dead at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, where he was rushed to after the shooting.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi said: “A report was received from one Alamu Timothy at Makola Police Station today 14/01/202 and alleged that one Tosin Thomas ‘M’ 21 YRS of Ode Olo area Ibadan, while going home at Total Filing Station, Makola Ibadan on 13/01/2021 at about 1130 HRS, was hit by bullets from gun fired by Amotekun operatives.
“He was rushed to University College Hospital (UCH) for immediate medical attention and thereafter was confirmed dead by medical personnel. Investigation has commenced into the matter and further development shall be unfolded please,” he said.
But the Amotekun Commandant Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.) when contacted for comments on the issue, said he had started investigating the matter and that as soon as he got details of the development, he would brief the media.
Some sources said the deceased had left the house at Inalende to buy bread in Mokola, when operatives of the corps stormed the community shooting sporadically. It could, however, not be ascertained what prompted the shooting or whether they were invited for security measures.

