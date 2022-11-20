21-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By His Girlfriend in Lekki

The police in Lagos state have arrested a young lady identified as Esther Paul, pictured above, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Sadiq Owolabi Dahiru, to death at Oba Amusa Street Agungi, Lekki in the early hours of Sunday November 20, 2022.

According to police sources, the stepfather of the deceased, Kazeem Obafunso, reported at the Ilasan police station that Esther stabbed his 21-year-old stepson. Police officers were drafted to the scene the place they moved the deceased to the Evercare hospital in Lekki phase 1 the place he was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Esther was instantly arrested while the knife she allegedly used to commit the crime, was recovered. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the IDH Mortuary, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...